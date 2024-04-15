Former Ohio State basketball starter Zed Key has found his new home

Over the last four years for Ohio State basketball, Zed Key gave it his all and was the epitome of a team player.

Key gave up his starting role to a younger Felix Okpara, while working on his body after suffering a season ending injury during his junior year. He never complained one bit, always doing what was best for the Buckeyes.

After years of unselfishness, Key finally did something for himself by entering the transfer portal. On Monday, the graduate made his decision and committed to Dayton. It’s clear that the New York native enjoyed his time in Ohio.

We wish the best for Zed as he finishes up his collegiate career with the Flyers.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire