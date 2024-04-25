Former Ohio State basketball starter Felix Okpara finds new home with SEC team

The whirlwind offseason for former Ohio State basketball starting center Felix Okpara is over.

It looked like the Buckeyes would keep their starting center as he announced his return, but with the addition of another big man in Kentucky’s Aaron Bradshaw, Okpara had a change of heart. The Nigerian native entered the transfer portal and quickly found a new home in the SEC at Tennessee.

The Volunteers are coming off a season which saw them advance all the way to the Elite Eight, where they lost to the Big Ten’s top team, Purdue. Okpara will add length and size to an already solid front-court.

BREAKING: Ohio State transfer center Felix Okpara has committed to Tennessee, he tells @On3sports. The 6-11 sophomore averaged 6.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game this past season. Former 4⭐️ recruit. https://t.co/ZxsWKEhOyH pic.twitter.com/RpHy9soH7w — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 25, 2024

It was unfortunate to see Okpara leave Columbus, but we wish him well as he continues his basketball journey at Tennessee.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire