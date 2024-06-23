Former Ohio State basketball star asks Buckeye Nation to be loud this winter

Once a Buckeye, always a Buckeye. That’s the mantra around the OSU program, but it extends beyond the football factory. In fact, despite the recent shortcomings of the basketball program, Ohio State actually has a deep and storied history on the hardwood as well.

New head coach Jake Diebler is trying to get the program back to winning championships, which will, in turn, make for a better environment in the Schottenstein Center, but there’s one former hoops star that’s asking for fans to come out and be “loud, loud, loud” this upcoming season.

Former All-Big Ten performer and current Los Angeles Lakers guard, D’Angelo Russell, was recently back in Columbus and took to social media to rile up fans for the upcoming season. Get a look at Russell imploring Buckeye Nation to bring the heat when the hoops team does some of its best work inside Value City Arena during the 2024-25 season.

You heard the man ‼️ We’ll need you loud & proud in the Schott this season Buckeye Nation 🗣️ 🎟️ https://t.co/wVNMdqTcrd@Dloading | #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/7vi3kNfTme — Ohio State Hoops 🌰 (@OhioStateHoops) June 18, 2024

It’s still a few months before Ohio State takes the court but it’s never too early to remind fans to bring the energy when the time comes.

