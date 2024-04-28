Former Ohio State basketball player Bowen Hardman selects transfer destination

It’s that time of the year where we continue to keep an eye on the transfer portal (doesn’t it seem like it’s year round now?), and we’ve got some news from the Ohio State basketball program.

If you remember, Buckeye shooting guard Bowen Hardman entered the transfer portal when it opened up in mid-April, and it appears he has already found his new home. In fact, according to a post to his social media, Hardman has decided to continue his basketball career at the University of Akron of the Mid-American Conference.

Hardman is known as a sharp-shooter and is a former three-star recruit from the 2022 class, but he never really settled into a consistent role in a Scarlet and Gray uniform. Last season, Hardman averaged 1.8 points on 4.2 minutes per contest.

He’ll now be a part of an Akron program where he’s hoping he’ll be a bigger part of the plans going forward. We’ll continue to keep an eye on where things go for Hardman for his final two years of eligibility and wish him nothing but luck.

