Former Ohio State All-American signed by the Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals have claimed former Ohio State guard, Wyatt Davis off waivers. Davis was a stalwart on the OSU offensive line from 2017-2020 and was named a unanimous All-American selection after the 2020 season.

The former Buckeye was selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft by the Minnesota Vikings but couldn’t seem to find his footing in Minnesota after being a day-two draft pick. He appeared in only six games with the Vikings during his rookie season and was then cut earlier this year.

Davis was subsequently picked up by the New Orleans Saints where he only played a few snaps in a Week five game against Seattle. After being waived by the Saints, the Cardinals decided to scoop up the former Buckeye star as the team has been hit by injuries on the offensive line.

The #AZCardinals have claimed OL Wyatt Davis, formerly of the #Saints, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 9, 2022

Sometimes, a player just needs a change of scenery and a better fit. Here’s to hoping for the best as Davis looks to make an impact with his new team. The Cardinals take on the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday.

