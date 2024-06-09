Former Ohio State All-American signed by the Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns have signed former Ohio State guard, Wyatt Davis, after waiving defensive tackle Jayden Peevy. Davis was a stalwart on the OSU offensive line from 2017-2020 and was named a unanimous All-American selection after the 2020 season.

The former Buckeye was selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft by the Minnesota Vikings but couldn’t seem to find his footing in Minnesota after being a day-two draft pick. He appeared in only six games with the Vikings during his rookie season before being cut.

In 2022, Davis played in one game each with the New Orleans Saints, the Arizona Cardinals, and the New York Giants. He did not play in 2023.

The Browns are fairly deep at the guard position with the addition of Michigan’s Zak Zinter in the draft and undrafted free agent Javion Cohen from Miami. Davis should compete for the third-string job but faces an uphill battle after missing a year.

We've signed G Wyatt Davis and waived DT Jayden Peevy 📰 » https://t.co/1NvvQKPjd3 pic.twitter.com/8A5IPtByL4 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) June 7, 2024

The Browns now have six former Buckeyes on their roster. Davis joins cornerback Denzel Ward, center Luke Wypler, offensive tackle Dawand Jones, safety Ronnie Hickman, and defensive lineman Mike Hall Jr.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire