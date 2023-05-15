Former Ohio State 2024 five-star QB commit Dylan Raiola commits to Georgia

A former Ohio State football commit has found a new home.

2024 five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola announced Monday his commitment to Georgia over Nebraska and USC, six months after ending his commitment with the Buckeyes.

Raiola is rated as the No. 1 player in the 2024 class out of Phoenix, Arizona according to 247Sports' composite rankings.

Ohio State has since added four-star quarterback Air Noland in the 2024 class, the No. 65 player and No. 6 quarterback according to 247Sports' composite rankings.

Raiola was Ohio State's first commit of the 2024 class, which later added five-star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith — the No. 2 player in the class.

As a sophomore at Burleson High School in Texas, Raiola threw for 3,341 yards and 32 touchdowns before transferring to Chandler High School in Arizona.

His uncle Dominic Raiola is Nebraska's offensive line coach.

Ohio State currently has 11 offensive commits in the 2024 class, including five-star receivers in Smith and Mylan Graham.

