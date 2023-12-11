Former Ohio Mr. Football Evan Prater back in saddle for more Cincinnati Bearcats action

A former Ohio Mr. Football and the University of Cincinnati's highest-rated recruit to date is the latest Bearcat to stay with Scott Satterfield's team.

About to be a redshirt senior, Evan Prater will return. Counting the COVID-19 year, Prater conceivably can play two more seasons. He joins a core of veterans like Dontay Corleone, Corey Kiner, Luke Kandra, Mason Fletcher and Gavin Gerhardt who are determined to continue their dreams and aspirations here.

UC football Why quarterback Brendan Sorsby left Indiana for UC, Big 12, Satterfield

UC football returnees UC's Scott Satterfield assembling 2024's Bearcat football team to compete in Big 12

UC football returnees Corey Kiner, starting O-line returning to UC Bearcat football for 2024

"He moved to another position and easily could have said, 'I'm going to go play somewhere else,' " UC coach Scott Satterfield said. "He earned the respect of his teammates when he made that switch. We have a lot of great plans for him in the future."

Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Evan Prater (3) catches a pass in the first quarter during an NCAA college football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the West Virginia Mountaineers, Saturday, Nov. 18. Prater will return to the Bearcats in 2024.

Going from throwing to catching

The 6-4, 210-pound Prater switched from quarterback to receiver last summer to help the team. Playing 11 of UC's 12 games he caught 12 passes for 114 yards. He didn't have any touchdowns but did catch a key 2-point conversion against Baylor that briefly tied the game.

He held out having shoulder surgery so he could play this season. That surgery has since been completed and once healed, Prater will be back as a receiver with multiple capabilities.

"A lot of things went into it (the decision)," Prater said. "First of all, being from the city I kind of just want to end things at Cincinnati. Having conversations with coaches at the end of the season and our aspirations tied me in and made me want to be part of this program. To come back and do great things at UC has always been my goal."

Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Evan Prater (3) scores on a two-point conversion from Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Emory Jones (5) background, in the fourth quarter during a college football game between the Baylor Bears and the Cincinnati Bearcats, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati.

Rushing-wise he was limited to two carries for three yards, but opportunities with the football could change with the departure of wide receiver Braden Smith. With a healed shoulder, Prater could be a part of featured runs and passes in addition to his receptions.

Prater knows multiple positions

"He's got really good hands and is a big target with long arms," Satterfield said. "He's learned every position. Even the tight end position. He's like a Swiss Army knife, he can do it all from lining up at quarterback and running wildcat-type stuff to playing H-back, to outside 'X' receiver as well as a slot receiver with all the motions. We're going to continue to expand his role and are excited for what he's going to do for the offense."

Before the arrival of the Satterfield staff, Prater was a backup quarterback. Behind Ben Bryant in 2022 he competed 35 of 66 pass attempts for 423 yards and one touchdown and had 166 yards rushing and a score. He came off the bench and went 12-for-17 to lead a win at Temple after Bryant was injured, then started the AAC season finale against Tulane.

He also quarterbacked the Bearcats in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl vs. Louisville and some of his current teammates who transferred up with the Satterfield staff.

Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Evan Prater (3) turns downfield after completing a catch in the third quarter during a college football game between the Brigham Young Cougars and the Cincinnati Bearcats, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah.

In 2021 he backed up current Atlanta Falcon Desmond Ridder on the team that made the College Football Playoff semifinal. He was 5-for-11 throwing that season for 38 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 105 yards and a pair of scores.

"It was hard at first going from getting the ball on every play and operating the offense," Prater said of his position switch. "At receiver, you get the ball here and there, you're blocking, playing special teams. As the season went on, I got confidence and my abilities started to take over."

With a full offseason, his goal is perfecting the crafts learned last year at receiver. His role did expand late in the year and it figures to again.

Prater has met Indiana transfer quarterback Brendon Sorsby and hopes to be on the field soon with the 6-3, 230-pound dual-threat developing chemistry.

"I just told him we're excited to have him here and can't wait to get to work," Prater said.

Current staff recruited him out of Wyoming

Prater was recruited out of high school by Satterfield's staff at Louisville, but chose the Bearcats.

The 2019 Ohio Mr. Football threw for 5,699 yards and 72 touchdowns for Wyoming High School and led them to the Ohio Division IV state championship in 2018. He also ran for 4,124 yards and 73 scores for the Cowboys over his four years.

"People coming up to me and telling me they're happy I decided to stay means a lot," Prater said. "That played in to me wanting to come back again."

Kandra with more postseason recognition

Redshirt junior guard and Elder product Luke Kandra collected another All-America honor Monday, picking up Third Team accolades from the Associated Press.

The 6-4, 318-pound guard was named to the Walter Camp All-America Second Team and AP All-Big 12 First Team on Friday.

"He's an extremely hard worker in the weight room and in everything that he does," Satterfield said. "You're happy for a guy that puts in that much work and effort. To be able to get recognized like this, what a great honor for him and us."

Kandra finished as the Power Five's third-rated guard with an 80.5 grade from Pro Football Focus and the third-best offensive lineman in the Big 12.

He led the Bearcats with 79 knockdowns and a 92% overall grade, rating as UC’s best offensive lineman in 10 of 12 games.

Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Scott Satterfield embraces Cincinnati Bearcats offensive lineman Luke Kandra (67) after the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Evan Prater will stay with Cincinnati Bearcats football, Satterfield