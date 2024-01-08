Former Ohio football coach Frank Solich named to 2024 College Football Hall of Fame

Ohio head coach Frank Solich laughs as players pick and snack on French fries at the end of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl NCAA college football game against Nevada, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in Boise, Idaho. Ohio 30-21. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

Ohio University football has a College Football Hall of Fame member.

Former Bobcats football coach Frank Solich was named as a part of the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame class. He is one of three with Ohio ties to earn the honor along with former Ohio State defensive coordinator and Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio and former Ohio State left tackle Chris Ward.

Solich is the winningest coach in Mid American Conference history, finishing with a 115-82 record with Ohio, where he led the Bobcats to 12 consecutive non-losing seasons, six division titles and 11 bowl appearances, five of which were wins.

Solich's 115 wins at Ohio are second in school history behind Don Peden, who led the Bobcats to 121 wins from 1924-46.

"While he is the winningest football coach in MAC history, Coach Solich's legacy extends beyond his competitive success here at Ohio," said Director of Athletics Julie Cromer in a statement. "Frank completely reinvigorated our football program and his dedication to his athletes and assistant coaches continues to live on in our program to this day. We congratulate Coach Solich and his family and we are excited to celebrate his career along with the other 2024 NFF College Football Hall of Fame inductees."

Solich is also honored for his work at Nebraska, leading the Cornhuskers to 58 wins in 77 games as its head coach from 1998-2003 after spending 19 seasons as an assistant coach under coach Tom Osborne.

Solich played fullback at Nebraska from 1963-65.

Solich stepped down as Ohio's football coach prior to the 2021 season and was replaced by former Ohio offensive coordinator Tim Albin.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Frank Solich named to 2024 College Football Hall of Fame