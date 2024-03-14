Former offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr. staying at Wisconsin as Executive Director for Football Relations

MADISON − Jack Bicknell Jr., who lost his job as the Wisconsin Badgers offensive line coach after the ReliaQuest Bowl, has decided to remain with the football program.

UW officials on Thursday updated Bicknell's bio to Executive Director for Football Relations.

The Badgers were picked to win the Big Ten West Division last season but finished 5-4 in the league and 7-6 overall after losing to LSU in the bowl game.

Head coach Luke Fickell hired several new assistants after the season, including AJ Blazek from Vanderbilt to coach UW's offensive line.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Jack Bicknell Jr. staying with Wisconsin football in off-field role