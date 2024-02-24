Former offensive coordinator James Coley returning to Georgia football staff

Kirby Smart is going back to the future to fill his Georgia football wide receiver opening.

James Coley, the Bulldogs offensive coordinator in 2019, is set to return to Smart’s staff to coach a position he held for the Bulldogs in 2016 and 2017. That's according to Matt Zenitz of 247Sports and other reports.

Neither Georgia or South Carolina has confirmed the move, but by Saturday evening Coley had changed his profile on X (formerly Twitter) to a destination of TBA and removed the mention of being on the Gamecocks staff.

Coley replaces Bryan McClendon who left to coach wide receivers for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Coley was hired just six weeks ago by Shane Beamer at South Carolina to coach the wide receivers after spending the last four seasons at Texas A&M where he served as wide receivers coach and then tight ends coach and co-offensive coordinator.

Coley would owe South Carolina $450,000 as a buyout, according to the Charleston Post & Courier. Georgia has picked up the tab for that with assistants recently.

Coley left Georgia after the 2019 season after being demoted from offensive coordinator. He was replaced by Todd Monken after the Bulldogs were 50th in the nation in scoring and 61st in total offense.

Coley gives Georgia a familiar staff presence from his previous four years working under Smart. He coached Georgia quarterbacks his final two seasons.

“I like the energy he brings,” Smart said after Coley was named offensive coordinator. “He’s got enthusiasm for the players. Players ultimately play for coaches and the relationship you have with them and the drive you have with them is important."

Coley brings a proven history as a recruiter with deep ties back home in South Florida.

He was credited with Georgia landing Tyson Campbell, James Cook and Tyrique Stevenson along with offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson from New York and wide receiver George Pickens from Alabama.

He also coached NFL draft picks Isaiah McKenzie and Javon Wims.

Georgia paid Coley at least $1 million for the final two years of a three-year contract he signed when he was promoted to offensive coordinator in January of 2019 after he left for Texas A&M.

Georgia still has an opening for running backs coach to replace Dell McGee who was hired as Georgia State coach on Friday.

