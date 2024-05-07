Former ODU hoops star, Newport News Native Chaunce Jenkins Commits to Seton Hall

NORFOLK, VA (WAVY) — Newport News Native, former Menchville standout, and now, former ODU star, Chaunce Jenkins, officially announced on Monday that he’ll be taking his talents to New Jersey. He’s committed to playing for Shaheen Holloway and Seton Hall in the Big East.

During his two seasons with the Monarchs, Jenkins played in 62 games, averaged 14.7 points per game, and earned All-Sun Belt Conference honors twice.

