Former Oconee County football star now the starting quarterback for Texas A&M

Caitlyn Stroh-Page, Athens Banner-Herald
Oconee County quarterback Max Johnson.

Former Oconee County star Max Johnson is now the starting quarterback at Texas A&M.

Johnson, who started his collegiate career at LSU, is taking over for Conner Weigman, who will miss the remainder of the season with an injury, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

As a four-star prospect, Johnson threw for 5,140 yards and 47 passing touchdowns in his high school career at Oconee County, according to his Texas A&M profile. In his 2019 senior season, he threw for 2,143 yards and 30 passing touchdowns. He also had seven rushing touchdowns.

Johnson's younger brother, Jake Johnson, who was a four-star tight end recruit out of Oconee, also plays for Texas A&M.

The brothers teamed up for a Johnson-to-Johnson touchdown play in the Aggies game against Auburn on Sept. 23.

