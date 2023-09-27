Former Oconee County football star now the starting quarterback for Texas A&M

Former Oconee County star Max Johnson is now the starting quarterback at Texas A&M.

Johnson, who started his collegiate career at LSU, is taking over for Conner Weigman, who will miss the remainder of the season with an injury, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Can confirm Houston Chronicle report that Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman will miss the remainder of the season for Texas A&M. Aggies will roll with Max Johnson as the starter. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 27, 2023

As a four-star prospect, Johnson threw for 5,140 yards and 47 passing touchdowns in his high school career at Oconee County, according to his Texas A&M profile. In his 2019 senior season, he threw for 2,143 yards and 30 passing touchdowns. He also had seven rushing touchdowns.

Johnson's younger brother, Jake Johnson, who was a four-star tight end recruit out of Oconee, also plays for Texas A&M.

The brothers teamed up for a Johnson-to-Johnson touchdown play in the Aggies game against Auburn on Sept. 23.

How about some brotherly love for 6️⃣



📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/Ghmd7Ar7zN — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 23, 2023

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Max Johnson, former Oconee County star, now starting QB for Texas A&M