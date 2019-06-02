Former NY Jets DT Muhammad Wilkerson arrested on DUI charge

GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 16: Muhammad Wilkerson #96 of the Green Bay Packers in action during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Former New York Jets defensive tackle and current free-agent Muhammad Wilkerson was arrested in New York on Saturday for driving under the influence, per multiple reports.

Wilkerson, 29, was arrested after driving through a stop sign in the Washington Heights neighborhood of Manhattan, per an ABC affiliate station.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

He was driving a 2019 Rolls Royce when he was pulled over around 3:40 a.m., according to the New York Daily News. He reportedly told police that he “had a shot and two beers.”

Wilkerson failed a breathalyzer test with .09 blood alcohol content and was then charged with driving under the influence. He has since been released.

He was drafted in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Temple University by the New York Jets where he spent seven seasons. In 2018, he signed a one-year deal with the Green Bay Packers for $5 million after being released by the Jets.

Wilkerson played just three games for the Packers in 2018 after breaking his ankle in a game against the Washington Redskins.

He finished the 2018 season with five total tackles.

More from Yahoo Sports: