Former Notre Dame WR commit Shaun Terry finds his new home in the SEC

Back in February when Ohio 2025 wide receiver Shaun Terry committed to Notre Dame, it looked like the Irish had found another great prospect.

Unfortunately the 5-foot, 10-inch and 170-pound pass catcher didn’t stick with his verbal pledge and reopened the process at the start of this month. He quickly got new offers and made a few official visits.

One of them was to Missouri, the school that would eventually land his commitment from on Thursday. Notre Dame had others ranked higher on its recruiting board, which most likely pushed Terry out of the class.

The Tigers get a shifty and electric receiving prospect who is ranked as the No. 662 overall prospect according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

At the end of the day, Notre Dame will be fine at the position, as they already have commitments from Elijah Burress, and Jerome Bettis Jr. with other top prospects highly considering joining them.

