Former Notre Dame top recruiting target flips his commitment

At one time it seemed like it was just a matter of time before Chicago defensive tackle Justin Scott announced his commitment to Notre Dame.

That commitment never came however as Scott announced this past summer that he would be playing his college football at Ohio State.

That remained true until Wednesday when Scott announced that he was changing his commitment.

Before you ask – no, the St. Ignatius product did not flip to Notre Dame. He instead flipped from the Buckeyes to Miami in a move that sent the Hurricanes soaring up the national recruiting rankings for 2024.

Check out the announcement graphic below:

BREAKING: Five-Star DL Justin Scott tells me he has Flipped his Commitment from Ohio State to Miami! The Top 10 Recruit in the ‘24 Class had been Committed to the Buckeyes since July “From the first time they offered me to now, they never changed.” Huge flip for the Hurricanes… pic.twitter.com/oePehaWLRl — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 30, 2023

If the amount of cash shown here isn’t perfectly representative of college football today then I’m not sure what really is.

Miami finished the 2023 regular season at 7-5 overall in what was head coach Mario Cristobal’s second season in charge.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire