Former Notre Dame tight end headed to rival program

Former Notre Dame tight end George Tacaks hasn’t played his final game at Notre Dame Stadium afterall. Tacaks, who entered the transfer portal in early-February is headed to an ACC program that visits Notre Dame this fall.

According to Pete Thamel, Tacaks is headed to join his former positions coach at Notre Dame, John McNulty, who was hired this off-season to be the offensive coordinator at Boston College.

Tacaks saw a lot of the field for Notre Dame in recent years but wasn’t targeted much considering he was fighting for those with perhaps the best tight end in the country, Michael Mayer.

Sources: Former Notre Dame TE George Takacs is transferring to Boston College. He’s a graduate transfer who is already enrolled at BC. He started five games at ND in 2021, played 497 snaps and caught 3 passes for 36 yards. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 14, 2022

Tacaks had three receptions for 36 yards and one touchdown for Notre Dame in 2021. At Boston College he’ll also be reunited with former Notre Dame quarterback Phil Jurkovec.

