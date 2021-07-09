Former Notre Dame tight end commit finds his new home

Almost a year ago, Georgia tight end Jack Nickel decided he knew where he wanted to attend college, South Bend. Over the next nine months, Notre Dame thought it had once again gone into the Peach State and grabbed another impressive prospect.

Then in April, Nickel reopened his recruitment, decommited from the Irish and looked at other schools. It didn’t take long for Brian Kelly and his staff to identify others at this position, grabbing commitments from Eli Raridon and Holden Staes, effectively closing the door on Nickel’s return to the Irish class.

The door was officially closed yesterday as Nickel made his second verbal, this time to Michigan State.

Even thought the Irish ultimately missed on Nickel, both Raridon and Staes are ranked higher than the former commit. It seems it all worked out for both parties. Kelly found better replacements at tight end, and Nickel is going to a team that needs an influx of talent.