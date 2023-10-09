Former Notre Dame target 5-star defensive end decommits from Arizona

When Arizona 2024 5-star defensive end Elijah Rushing was set to make his verbal commitment in July, many thought that Notre Dame football was in the mix.

Rushing opted to stay home and commit to the Wildcats, but has had a chance of heart and decommitted. The door now has opened for the Irish to make a move, but the question is will it be to South Bend?

He made an official visit in June, so Rushing is very familiar with that Notre Dame has to offer. Now that he is back on the market, it’s up to the Irish coaching staff to get back into his ear and continue to recruit.

Recruitment open again pic.twitter.com/mXQGJtdT9s — Elijah Rushing (@elijah_rushing) October 9, 2023

The early indications are that he is now leaning towards an Oregon commitment, but since that hasn’t been made, there is still time for Notre Dame to make a push in Rushing’s re-recruitment.

