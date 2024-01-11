Former Notre Dame Star Shares Farewell Message to Pete Carroll

Three all-time football coaches said goodbye in a matter of 24 hours with Pete Carroll, Nick Saban, and Bill Belichick all stepping down. It’s quite the mass exit as all three had hall of fame careers.

With Pete Carroll stepping away, a former Notre Dame player who played against him for the Irish before playing for him with the Seattle Seahawks shared a message to his former coach on social media.

Golden Tate, who played for Notre Dame from 2007-2009 and then for the Seahawks from 2010-2013 said the following about his first NFL head coach.

The best part of that is how he closes about fears of Carroll going back to USC. Hey, I guess if they let Kelvin Sampson coach college basketball again then maybe they would let Carroll return to college football.

