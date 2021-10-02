Former Notre Dame star heads to injured reserve

2021 hasn’t gone the way the Indianapolis Colts or Quenton Nelson would have liked. After dealing with a foot injury that held him out for much of training camp, the injury bug has again gotten Nelson who suffered a high ankle sprain last week.

Nelson won’t just miss his first NFL game after starting the last 51 for the Colts, he’ll miss more as on Saturday he was put on injured reserve, a move that means he will miss at minimum three games.

Colts officially placed Pro-Bowl guard Quenton Nelson on the Injured Reserve. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 2, 2021

The Colts have largely struggled this season but Nelson has been his normal self through three weeks. According to Pro Football Focus, Nelson has yet to allow a single pressure on 101 pass-blocking snaps.

