Former Notre Dame star gets massive NFL contract

Since Harrison Smith has entered the NFL during the 2012 season, he’s been an absolute ball hawk. The former Notre Dame star has registered 28 interceptions, which is second since he’s entered “The League,” behind cornerback Richard Sherman. Smith is first among safeties, which obviously puts him in elite company.

Today, the franchise that drafted Smith, the Minnesota Vikings rewarded his exceptional play with a 4-year, $64 million dollar extension, making him the second highest paid safety in the NFL behind Seattle’s Jamal Adams.

Five-time’s the Pro Bowl has selected Smith, it looks like the star safety could finish his career in the Twin Cities.

Full details on the #Vikings’ Harrison Smith deal:

— 4 years, $64M extension.

— Overall, 5 years, $74.83M

— Smith gets $22.5M in the next 8 month, highest in NFL history for a safety

— For 2022 to 2024, the new money average is $15.3M.

— The extension includes $26.38M guaranteed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2021

It’s a huge coup for Smith and Notre Dame. It just more ammo for Brian Kelly and his recruiting staff to reach out an entice high school player to head towards South Bend.