Former Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams gets hurt again

When former Notre Dame football running back Kyren Williams has been healthy, he’s been one of the better backs in the NFL.

Unfortunately for Williams, he has been hit with the injury bug more than a few times in his professional career. On Tuesday it was announced that he will be missing the Los Angeles Rams OTA’s with a “foot issue” which will be the third similar injury over the past two years.

The good news is that his head coach, Sean McVay, believes that Williams will be ready for training camp, and said that there is “nothing to be concerned about.”

Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Hopefully his coach is right, and we see Williams on the field when the Rams start preparing for the upcoming season.

