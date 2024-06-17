Former Notre Dame receiver wins UFL championship with Birmingham

Former Notre Dame receiver Kevin Austin Jr. hasn’t seen his NFL dreams pan out yet. After a stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars that passed without him ever playing in an official game, the time came to look elsewhere. That turned out to be the UFL’s Birmingham Stallions, who won the championship in St. Louis with a 25-0 shutout of the San Antonio Brahmas, the franchise’s third straight title.

Austin played a decent role in the Stallions’ championship season. He had 15 receptions for 253 yards and two touchdowns. It culminated on a disappointing note with three targets and no receptions in the final game. Still, the season wasn’t bad for someone who hadn’t played competitive football in three years.

It’s hard to tell where Austin’s football career goes from here. Maybe the NFL comes calling again, or maybe, the UFL is where he’ll make his mark on his sport. Regardless, here’s hoping he has more achievements ahead.

