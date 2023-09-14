Former Notre Dame receiver says he’d root for Coach Prime and Colorado against Irish

A former Notre Dame wide receiver has found a college football team he’d cheer for if they were to ever play the Fighting Irish.

Equanimeous St. Brown, who played at Notre Dame from 2015-2017 currently plays for the Chicago Bears. He joined “The 33rd Team” podcast with his brother (and former USC star) Amon and among the topics of conversation were what Deion Sanders is doing at Colorado.

You can watch video of the segment below as Equanimeous declares that if Notre Dame and Colorado were to play, that he’d be pulling for Coach Prime and the Buffaloes.

Check it out:

His explanation makes some sense but in all honesty if I had a family member coaching at an opposing school against Notre Dame, I would still most likely be pulling for the Irish.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire