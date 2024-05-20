Former Notre Dame receiver Chris Tyree returns for commencement

Notre Dame fans might remember Chris Tyree, the former running back who became the Irish’s leading receiver in 2023. Some may have forgotten that after the regular season, he transferred to Virginia to use up his college football eligibility. But that doesn’t mean he’s forgotten where he spent his undergrad years.

Sunday was Notre Dame’s annual commencement ceremony, and Tyree had no intention of missing it. If you don’t believe that, read what his father posted on social media:

Huge congrats to my oldest son Chris! Finished his degree requirements for Notre Dame in December, started grad school at UVA in January. The graduation ceremony for Notre Dame was this weekend! Keep grinding Chris, so much more to accomplish!! @chris_tyree4 pic.twitter.com/gpqrYJNi24 — Richard Tyree (@RichardTyree) May 20, 2024

In four seasons with the Irish, Tyree accumulated 1,161 rushing yards, 945 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns from scrimmage. He also scored two touchdowns on special teams. This is why he surely will be emotional when he returns to Notre Dame Stadium on Nov. 16 when the Cavaliers face the Irish there, and it will be interesting to see what if any type of reception he gets from the fans.

In the meantime, congratulations to Chris, and best of luck in pursuing his master’s at Virginia.

