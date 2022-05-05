Former Notre Dame receiver Chris Finke claimed by Chicago Bears

Chris Finke hasn’t had the best luck sticking with an NFL team so far. In 2021, he signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted rookie free agent but didn’t get further than the practice squad. He also has had a couple of stints with the Kansas City Chiefs but never really had a shot with them either. Now, he’ll get a chance with the Chicago Bears, who have claimed him off waivers.

Finke walked on with the Irish in 2015. He then played 47 games over the next four years. He caught 106 passes for 1,251 yards and eight touchdowns during that time.

Finke’s had a career-high 86 receiving yards and one touchdown in the Irish’s 2018 win at USC. His lone two-touchdown game was in 2019 at Duke. In both games, he was the first Irish player to reach the end zone.

Here’s hoping Finke finally will be able to have the NFL opportunity he undoubtedly has been waiting for.

