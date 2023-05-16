Former Notre Dame RB Logan Diggs commits to LSU

LSU coach Brian Kelly continues to make effective use of the transfer portal.

The Tigers saw no players depart following spring practice, and now they’ve added a veteran to the running back room in former Notre Dame tailback Logan Diggs. A native of Boutte, Louisiana, Diggs reunites with Kelly, who recruited him to South Bend and coached him for one season.

Diggs is a nice addition to a running back group that already boasts some talent. He led Fighting Irish backs in carries last fall with 165, and he finished second on the team with 821 rushing yards. He also had four touchdowns on the ground.

Kelly has made it a point to recruit transfers with ties to the state of Louisiana, and he adds a player in Diggs who has two remaining seasons of eligibility plus a redshirt year.

He’ll join a talented group of backs that returns Armoni Goodwin, Josh Williams and Noah Cain. The former two were injured during spring ball allowing the latter to see a lot of the reps. True freshman Trey Holly also made an impact, and another true freshman in Kaleb Jackson is set to enroll this summer.

More Football!

LSU's season opener against Florida State to air in prime time on ABC NEW: 4-star Lafayette athlete Ju'Juan Johnson commits to LSU On3 slots LSU 2nd behind Georgia in post-spring SEC power rankings

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire