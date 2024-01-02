Former Notre Dame quarterback foe headed to Florida State

Notre Dame will have the chance to do something to an opposing quarterback that likely has never been done in the long history of college football’s most historic team.

Beat him three times at Notre Dame Stadium.

Former Clemson and Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei entered the transfer portal right after the 2023 regular season came to a close. On New Year’s Day he made it official that the next football he will play will come at Florida State.

Uiagaleilei played at Clemson from 2020-2022 before transferring to Oregon State this past year. Notre Dame beat Uiageleilei in 2020 when he started in place of Trevor Lawrence who was out with Covid. He then returned as Clemson’s starter in 2022 where the Irish beat him again. He was no longer a part of Oregon State’s roster when Notre Dame just beat them in the Sun Bowl.

Notre Dame will have their chance to hand Uiagaleilei another loss on November 9 when they play host to Florida State.

