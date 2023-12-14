Former Notre Dame QB Drew Pyne to return to South Bend to finish degree, won't play football

After a year in Arizona State, Drew Pyne is returning to the Midwest.

The former Notre Dame quarterback transferred to play for the Sun Devils for the 2023 season, where his year was cut short in September by myriad injuries he tried to play through: He suffered a hamstring injury in camp, a leg injury in his first game against Fresno State and was generally banged up after the USC game, after which he did not return for the rest of the year.

Pyne is taking a creative path to getting his degree. U.S. District Judge John Bailey issued a temporary restraining order against the NCAA out of West Virginia on Wednesday, granting students who transferred multiple times immediate eligibility. Pyne announced he will transfer back to Notre Dame, though not to play football. Rather, he is going to finish out his degree in the spring semester.

MORE TRANSFER NEWS: Notre Dame football transfer portal tracker: South Carolina kicker Mitch Jeter commits

“I’ve decided to return to Notre Dame to earn my degree and finish what I started,” Pyne told ESPN of his choice, per Pete Thamel. “It means I will fulfill a lifelong dream, and be part of that community forever, which was always very important to me.”

Once Pyne graduates Notre Dame, he can then enter the portal again as a graduate transfer, which will again keep him from needing to sit a year if he transfers. The move, in essence, acts as a two-for-one.

Pyne played 11 games for Notre Dame in 2022, completing 164 of 254 passes for 2,021 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions.

"We are thrilled with Drew's decision to return to Notre Dame to complete his degree," Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick said, per ABC. "Drew has always been a great fit with the values of Notre Dame so we are especially pleased that his degree will come from here."

Pyne's next destination is not yet determined, but he will likely make a decision in June, around when teams' position battles are starting to take shape.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Former Notre Dame QB Drew Pyne returning to South Bend to finish degree