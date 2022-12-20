Former Notre Dame QB Drew Pyne goes to Arizona State, will face USC in back-to-back years

Former Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne is transferring to Arizona State after visiting over the weekend and clicking with new ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham. Pyne is already the 26th recruit Dillingham has brought in since being hired less than a month ago.

The former four star Connecticut native started 10 games this season. He threw for 2,021 yards with 22 touchdowns and 6 INT. ND was 8-2 in his starts including a 4-1 record against top-25 teams. Pyne had a very good game against USC on November 26. He did commit two turnovers, but he was extremely accurate. He did not throw an incomplete pass until the fourth quarter of that game. He played noticeably better than he did in the earlier portions of the 2022 season. That gave Dillingham a belief that he could be a solid building block at Arizona State in 2023.

Arizona State finished last season 3-9. Many of the program’s top players fled to the transfer portal after the 2021 season as former coach Herm Edwards’ program unraveled. Edwards was fired in September by ASU.

Drew Pyne, a junior, will have three years of eligibility remaining with the ASU program.

