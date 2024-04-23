Former Notre Dame players score for Islanders in Stanley Cup playoffs

The Stanley Cup playoffs have been underway for a few days now. One team competing for the grandest trophy in sports is the New York Islanders, who happen to have two former Notre Dame players on their roster. Both scored in Game 2 of their best-of-7 first-round series with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Kyle Palmieri drew first blood in the game on a four-on-four late in the first period:

Early in the second period, Anders Lee extended the Islanders’ lead further by scoring on a power play:

As nice as it would be to say they made the difference in this game, it proved to be the high mark for the Islanders. The Carolina Hurricanes proceeded to score five unanswered goals to win, 5-3, and take a 2-0 lead in the series.

The good news for the Islanders is that they’re going home for two straight games. However, they surely didn’t want to be in this hole, and a loss like this can be devastating to a team. Stranger things have happened in the playoffs though, so the chance always is there.

