Former Notre Dame players in the 2021 NBA Summer League

After a one-year absence, the NBA Summer League has returned. Players entering their first and second years in the league along with G League players have a chance to prove themselves in front of coaches and other folks who watch NBA talent year round. That also goes for undrafted players who either are just coming out of college or have continued their careers overseas. For fans, it’s both a chance to watch future NBA stars and a chance to watch more basketball.

This year, three players who have gone through Notre Dame in recent years are in the league. While there obviously are no guarantees, one of them could play well enough to at least merit a spot on a training camp roster. If you’re up for watching some former Irish players this month, here they are:

Juwan Durham - Atlanta Hawks

Feb 2, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Juwan Durham (11) dunks in the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at the Purcell Pavilion. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Durham just wrapped up his third and final season with the Irish and was one of only two seniors. This past year, he was among the ACC leaders in blocks with 1.9 a game and led the Irish by shooting 60.2 percent from the field. He also averaged 10.7 points and 5.5 rebounds a game.

John Mooney - Milwaukee Bucks

WOLLONGONG, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 12: John Mooney of the Wildcats grabs a rebound during game one of the NBL Semi-Final Series between the Illawarra Hawks and the Perth Wildcats at WIN Entertainment Centre, on June 12, 2021, in Wollongong, Australia. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)

Like another former Notre Dame player already with the Bucks, Mooney played for a championship this past season. However, unlike Pat Connaughton, Mooney and his Perth Wildcats were on the losing end of Australia's National Basketball League Grand Final, though they did win the inaugural NBL Cup. In his first season as a professional, he continued to be the double-double machine he was in South Bend, averaging 17.3 points and 11.4 rebounds a game. Barring a massive change in fortune, he will play the upcoming season with Chiba Jets Funabashi in Japan.

Story continues

Zach Auguste - Boston Celtics

6516098 12.04.2021 Zenit's Arturas Gudaitis, left, and Panathinaikos' Zach Auguste struggle for a ball during the Euroleague basketball match between Zenit Saint Petersburg and Panathinaikos Athens, in Saint Petersburg, Russia. Alexander Galperin / Sputnik via AP

During the past season, Auguste played his second stint with Greece's Panathinaikos. However, it was his worst season since turning professional. In 16 contests, he averaged only 5.5 points and 3.3 rebounds a game.

1

1