Former Notre Dame pitcher Brandon Bielak traded to Oakland Athletics

Former Notre Dame pitcher Brandon Bielak is saying goodbye to the only MLB organization he has ever known. Five days after the Houston Astros designed the right-hander for assignment, he has been traded to the Oakland Athletics for cash considerations.

Ironically, the A’s and Astros are in the middle of a series with each other, so Bielak will be going to the other clubhouse when he next arrives at Minute Maid Park. That’s always a fun quirk whenever it happens in baseball.

Bielak was an 11th-round selection by the Astros out of Notre Dame in 2017. He made his big-league debut early in the COVID-shortened 2020 season. In five seasons, he has an 11-13 record and one save to go with a 4.65 ERA, 155 strikeouts and 85 walks over 191 2/3 innings. In the early part of this season, he has a 5.71 ERA over 17 1/3 innings and has not pitched since May 7.

Best of luck to Bielak in his new surroundings.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire