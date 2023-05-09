Former Notre Dame offensive lineman signs with Chicago Bears

He didn’t get drafted this past April but former Notre Dame offensive lineman Josh Lugg has managed to find a home in the NFL regardless. Lugg was invited to rookie minicamp with the Chicago Bears this past weekend and on Monday was signed to a deal with the team.

Lugg spent the past six seasons at Notre Dame, starting 33 games for the Irish in that time. This past year he started at right guard while he spent 2021 starting at right tackle.

Lugg becomes the fourth former Golden Domer on the Bears current roster. He joins Chase Claypool, Cole Kmet, and Equanimeous St. Brown.

See a few of the best photos of Lugg during his time at Notre Dame below.

Photo courtesy of Notre Dame athletics





Image courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics





Image courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics





CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 24: Drew Pyne #10 celebrates with Josh Lugg #75 and Blake Fisher #54 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish after throwing for a touchdown against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the first half of their game at Kenan Memorial Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)





Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire