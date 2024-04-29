Former Notre Dame Linebacker Signs With Washington Commanders

Former Notre Dame linebacker Bo Bauer has signed a free agent contract with the Washington Commanders.

Bauer last played for Notre Dame in 2022 before suffering a knee injury in October of that year. He received a camp invitation from the Seattle Seahawks last season but didn’t make the team.

Bauer participated in Notre Dame’s pro day again this Spring, having worked much of the last year to develop long snapping skills.

“I want this more than ever,” Bauer said at this most recent pro day. “I’ve had a whole year just working with little results up to this point. We always say standards over circumstances. I have a high standard and I hold on to that to this day. I’ll do whatever it takes to put my best foot forward.”

Bauer recorded 120 tackles, 11 tackles-for-loss, 2.5 sacks, and two interceptions while at Notre Dame.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire