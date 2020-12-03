Former Notre Dame, Jets coach Lou Holtz to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

Lou Holtz will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Thursday from President Donald Trump.

Holtz, 83, will receive the United States’ highest civilian honor after surviving a bout with COVID-19 last month. Holtz was originally slated to receive the award in September, but the ceremony was delayed because of Trump’s campaign schedule and his own coronavirus treatment in October.

“America recognizes Lou Holtz as one of the greatest football coaches of all time for his unmatched accomplishments on the gridiron, but he is also a philanthropist, author, and true American patriot,” the White House said in a statement.

Holtz, a supporter of Trump’s who spoke at the Republican National Convention in August, is best known for his stint coaching Notre Dame’s football team. In 11 seasons, Holtz led the Fighting Irish to a 100-30-2 record, including an undefeated streak in 1988. He also coached the Jets in 1976, posting a 3-10 record before returning to the college ranks the following year.

“His 1988 team earned a perfect 12-0 record and were crowned national champions,” the White House statement read. “Most importantly, he inspired generations of young athletes along the way.”

Holtz kicked off his coaching career as an assistant at Iowa in 1960. He took his first head coaching gig at William & Mary in 1969 and served as the head coach at Arkansas, Minnesota and South Carolina to go along with his time with Notre Dame and the Jets.