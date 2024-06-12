Former Notre Dame infielder Cavan Biggio traded to Los Angeles Dodgers

Cavan Biggio wasn’t out of an MLB job for very long. Less than a week after the Toronto Blue Jays designated the former Notre Dame infielder and son of Baseball Hall of Famer Craig Biggio for assignment, a trade partner was found in the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Blue Jays traded Biggio to the Dodgers for minor-league pitcher Braydon Fisher. So basically, Biggio is swapping one blue uniform for another and will be in a much better position going to a World Series contender.

Biggio is in his sixth MLB season and has spent his entire professional career with the Blue Jays until now. This year has been a struggle for him as he’s slashed .200/.323/.291 for a career-worst .614 OPS over 44 games. Perhaps going into a situation where he won’t be pressured or expected to do as much on a stacked roster will be beneficial for him.

Best of luck to Biggio in his new surroundings.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Geoffrey on Twitter: @gfclark89

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire