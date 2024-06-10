Former Notre Dame Head Coach Going Back to College World Series

It was just two years ago that Notre Dame was one of the very best teams in college baseball and upset top-overall seed Tennessee to clinch a spot in the College World Series.

Following the season, head coach Link Jarrett left Notre Dame to return home to Florida State where he played college baseball and where he has family.

Just two years into his run at Florida State, Jarrett has the Seminoles heading back to the College World Series for the 24th time in program history.

After struggling to a 23-31 record in Jarrett’s first year, Florida State bounced back in a huge way this season, going 47-15 to date, including 2-0 against Connecticut in the Super Regionals to clinch a spot in Omaha.

North Carolina and Virginia have also already advanced to the College World Series while North Carolina State will play a winner-take-all game three at Georgia on Monday to decide another of the eight participants.

