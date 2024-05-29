Former Notre Dame forward Anders Lee wins King Clancy Memorial Trophy

Anders Lee surely learned about giving back to the community during his time at Notre Dame. He certainly has demonstrated that while serving as captain of the New York Islanders. Now, he’s being honored for it.

Lee has been named the winner of the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, which is awarded to the player determined to best show leadership on and off the ice and has made an outstanding humanitarian contribution to his community. He particularly has been helpful with the Jam Kancer in the Kan Foundation, raising over $2.5 million for it since 2017.

In honor of Lee receiving this award, $25,000 will be donated to the charity or charities of his choosing. The aforementioned foundation surely will get much if not all of that donation.

Every team nominates a player for this award, and this was Lee’s sixth time as one over the past seven years. Finally, that humanitarian work in his community has paid off handsomely.

