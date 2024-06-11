Former Notre Dame Defensive Back Announces Transfer Destination

Just over a year ago defensive back Antonio Carter II was new on Notre Dame‘s campus, as the Rhode Island transfer picked the Irish over LSU and Florida.

Carter recorded eight tackles for Notre Dame in 2023 and following the season, announced he was entering the transfer portal. On Monday, Carter announced his next football destination will be Jacksonville State.

Carter was one of 17 former Notre Dame players to enter the transfer portal this off-season as all others have announced their next destinations.

All the best to Carter at his next stop. Hey, maybe an upset of Florida State can again be in the school’s future again one day.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire