Former Notre Dame defender out for year in NFL

Former Notre Dame cornerback Troy Pride, Jr. had been getting ready for his second NFL season with the Carolina Panthers but that came to an unfortunate premature end over the weekend after he suffered a knee injury that will cost him the 2021 season.

The injury happened as Pride and the Panthers took on the Colts in Indianapolis.

Pride played in 14 games in 2020, recording 41 tackles and defending a pair of passes for the Panthers.

