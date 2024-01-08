Former Notre Dame defender interviewing for NFL head coach opening

Former Notre Dame defensive end Anthony Weaver is being targeted as a candidate to fill an NFL head coach vacancy. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Washington Commanders have requested permission to interview the Baltimore Ravens associate head coach and defensive line coach.

This comes just hours after the Commanders parted ways with head coach Ron Rivera.

Weaver played at Notre Dame where he was part of their 2000 team that went to the Fiesta Bowl. He was drafted in the second round of the 2002 NFL draft by the Ravens and spent seven years playing in the league between the Ravens and Houston Texans.

Weaver began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Florida in 2010. In 2012 he took a job with the New York Jets and has been coaching defense in the league ever since with his most recent stop being in Baltimore where he has spent the last three seasons.

We’ll be sure to keep an eye on any happenings in regards to the former Notre Dame star.

Commanders requested permission to interview Ravens assoc HC and DL coach Anthony Weaver for their head coach job, per source. https://t.co/LCXBkyLH1M — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 8, 2024

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire