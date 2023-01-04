Former Notre Dame commitment transferring from USC

At one time before the early signing period in December of 2021, it appeared Notre Dame was going to land a good amount of wide receiver talent from the west coast. Tobias Merriweather of the northwest wound up at Notre Dame but former Fighting Irish commitment C.J. Williams of Santa Ana, Cal., opted to flip his commitment to USC.

After one season at Southern Cal, Williams appears to have had enough as Tuesday he officially entered the transfer portal. Williams hauled in four receptions for 34 yards this fall for USC.

Notre Dame had his verbal commitment for some time before Williams ultimately chose USC over the Irish and UCLA. With it being incredibly difficult to enter Notre Dame as an undergraduate transfer, one would assume they’re out in terms of possible new landing spots for Williams, but UCLA would certainly make plenty of sense.

