Former Notre Dame commitment to transfer from Michigan

Less than a week after being a part of Michigan‘s first national championship team since 1997, a former Notre Dame commitment is entering the transfer portal.

Amorion Walker was a Notre Dame commitment in the 2022 recruiting class where he was set to play wide receiver. He flipped his commitment to Michigan late in the process and ultimately switched to cornerback.

Walker battled an undisclosed injury this year and didn’t see the field much for the Wolverines, playing in just five games.

Walker starred at Ponchatoula High School in Louisiana before heading to the Midwest for college.

Will Notre Dame circle back here? With the switch to defensive back I wouldn’t assume so but certainly worth at least keeping an eye on.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire