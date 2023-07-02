Former Notre Dame commitment headed to Georgia Tech?

Notre Dame’s 2024 recruiting class took a step back Saturday when wide receiver Isiah Canion made it public that he was no longer part of the Fighting Irish class. Now if crystal ball picks are to believed, there appears to a front-runner for his talents.

Canion, who plays high school football at Warner Robins High School in Georgia, was given a crystal ball pick by Tom Loy of 247Sports to end up at Georgia Tech.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

That by no means makes it a guarantee but Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key seemed to be hinting at some good news for his program on Saturday:

Canion is rated as a four-star wide receiver by 247Sports and in the nation’s top-250 overall. He helped Warner Robins to a 5A state runner-up finish in Georgia last season.

Related

Former Notre Dame walk-on wins second USFL title as head coach Notre Dame Recruiting Strategy: 5 Suggested Changes 2024 receiver Isiah Canion de-commits from Notre Dame College football recruiting rankings: June 26, 2023

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire