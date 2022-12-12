Former Notre Dame commit picks powerhouse program

The first verbal commitment Notre Dame received in the 2023 recruiting class was from edge rusher Keon Keeley back in spring of 2021. Keeley was a big-time commitment out of Florida who along with Brenan Vernon of Ohio, gave the Irish a solid start to the future Notre Dame defensive line in a matter of days.

Vernon remains committed to Notre Dame’s class but Keeley, now graded as a five-star prospect, backed off his commitment in August. Now Keeley has officially decided on his future school and it’s the one we were most worried about the second he took a visit there while still committed to Notre Dame.

As they say, the rich keep getting richer.

As for Notre Dame, they’ll still have a very strong class but missing on a talent like Keeley certainly stings. The Irish also received the bad news in the last few hours that a four-star defensive lineman from the 2024 recruiting class is backing off his commitment as well.

