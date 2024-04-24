Former Notre Dame commit enters the transfer portal

At one point in time, it looked like Notre Dame football was going to sign Kansas running back Dylan Edwards.

A late flip to Colorado saw one of the nations most electric players leave the Irish’s class and sign with the Buffaloes. His first season was solid as Edwards ran for 321 yards with a touchdown and was a threat receiving with 299 yards and 4 scores.

He saw his playing time dwindle as the season progress and then the addition of Ohio State transfer Dallan Hayden pushed Edwards to enter the transfer portal. As of this moment, it’s hard to know if he could consider Notre Dame, but it may be worth reaching out even if the running back room looks very good for the Irish.

