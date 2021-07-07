Former Notre Dame coach joins CFP selection committee

Former Stanford, Notre Dame, and Washington head football coach Tyrone Willingham will have a say on what teams make the College Football Playoff in 2021 as he has rejoined the CFP committee.

Willingham will serve a one-year term in place of former Texas A&M coach R.C. Slocum, who is stepping down for health reasons after the previous two seasons.

Willingham went 21-15 as Notre Dame’s head coach from 2002-2004 and previously served on the committee from 2014-17.

Here is to hoping Willingham is able to actually watch some of the college football he’s evaluating this year with the busy golf schedule he’s been known to have.

