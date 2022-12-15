Former Notre Dame broadcaster takes assistant coach position at Purdue

Purdue has a new assistant coach and he just so happens to have spent a little bit of time behind the microphone during Notre Dame home games recently. OK, he did some other things related to football that perhaps he’s more known for too, but Drew Brees is headed back to Purdue to be an assistant coach.

According to the release from Purdue athletics, Brees is only joining the Boilermakers staff on an interim basis for their upcoming Citrus Bowl appearance game against LSU. It also mentions that Brees and Purdue had been working to have him help coach the bowl game before the recent hiring of head coach Ryan Walters was announced.

“I am extremely excited to work with our team over the next few weeks as we prepare for the Citrus Bowl,” said Brees. “I see it not only as an opportunity to coach and mentor this group of young men, but represent all the former Purdue players that care so much about our program. This is also preparation for the future of Purdue Football with new head coach Ryan Walters. I had a great conversation with Coach Walters last night, and love the energy, passion and detail he will bring to our program. The future is bright, and there is no better time to be a Boilermaker!” -Drew Brees on December 15, 2022

Brees spent the 2021 college football season announcing Notre Dame home games on NBC Sports. He of course had a tremendous career at Purdue before developing into one of the most prolific passes in NFL history.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire